Georgetown Transfer Tre King Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State has landed another transfer and this time it is Georgetown transfer, Tre King. King is a 6-foot-9, 225-pound big man who played the last three seasons at Eastern Kentucky before transferring to Georgetown.

King left as a first-team all-conference player in the Ohio Valley after averaging 14 points, 6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1 block in the 2020-21 season. King visited Witchita State and Missouri before committing to Iowa State.

Remains to be seen when King will be eligible to play for Iowa State as he more than likely will need a waiver to player sooner than later. Stay tuned as that develops.