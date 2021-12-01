Iowa State Announces 2022 Football Schedule

Iowa State announced the schedule for the 2022 football season Wednesday morning.

Check out the 2022 Cyclone Football Schedule.



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/bwW4wFUdTT — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 1, 2021

For non-conference, Iowa State starts with Southeast Missouri before traveling to the Team Out East and closing with a game against Ohio before 9 straight conference games per usual.

Iowa State opens up Big 12 play against Baylor for the 3rd time in 4 seasons, we get OU on a Thursday after a bye week, and TCU is once again our Thanksgiving weekend game for the 3rd time since 2018.