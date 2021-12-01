 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Iowa State Announces 2022 Football Schedule

By Aiden_Wyatt
TCU v Iowa State Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

Iowa State announced the schedule for the 2022 football season Wednesday morning.

For non-conference, Iowa State starts with Southeast Missouri before traveling to the Team Out East and closing with a game against Ohio before 9 straight conference games per usual.

Iowa State opens up Big 12 play against Baylor for the 3rd time in 4 seasons, we get OU on a Thursday after a bye week, and TCU is once again our Thanksgiving weekend game for the 3rd time since 2018.

