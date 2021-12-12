Twister Sisters Before the Storm: UNI

Last Time Out

The Cyclones took home an exciting win against the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last outing. An all around solid performance from the women was capped by Ashley Joens’ double-double and her leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists.

Riding high off the last win, the Clones will (hopefully) come into the UNI game motivated to continue the solid play and defend Hilton once again.

About UNI

The 6-2 UNI Panthers have absolutely taken care of business in their last three games, winning all of them and breaking 100 points in two of the three. The Panthers play a very clean style of basketball ranking top 25 nationally in points, assists, and in turnovers, reaching top 10 in assist-turnover ratio. They are 3-1 in road games this year, UNI’s losses this season have come in an away game at Creighton and a home meeting with Iowa.

Opponent Player to Watch

In her 5th year on the roster, senior guard Karli Rucker (one of two players on the team to average double figures scoring) leads the way with 12.8 points per game and an eye catching 61% from deep on the year. Despite her 5’6” frame, Karli is currently on pace to average over 12 ppg for the 4th consecutive year.

What Will Happen

UNI will get their fill of points, but Iowa State’s strong rebounding and shooting will prove too much for the Panthers.

Iowa State University - 86

Northern Iowa - 70

Pick Three

Ashley Joens scored 25 Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw reaches double figures scoring Cyclones win rebound battle by >10

Game Notes

The Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers (6-2, 0-0 Missouri Valley Conference) @ No. 15 Iowa State (9-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 5:00 pm (CST)

TV: ESPN+

Live Stats: cyclonestats.com