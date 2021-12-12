Men’s Basketball Preview: Talkin’ Jackson State

Last Time Out

Plenty has been said about it. The Cyclones put in a dominant effort to get to 9-0 with a cathartic 20 point win over the rival to the east. Hilton Coliseum was at its absolute finest. Izaiah Brockington lead the way with 29 points and the defense shut down a powerful Hawkeye attack, keeping them to 27% shooting and finishing with just 53 points. Tyrese Hunter chipped in 11 points with 6 rebounds and 8 assists. The Cyclones dominated on the glass as well.

About Jackson State

The Tigers actually rank pretty well among SWAC teams. They sit at #272 in Kenpom thus far and have 2 non-conference wins, not an easy feat for a team that plays pretty much all road games. They’ve played Illinois, Indiana, and Marquette as power conference opponents and lost all of them by an average of 30 points. They have an adjusted defense that ranks in the top 100 but is countered by the 339th ranked offense. Not exactly a winning formula against the Iowa State defense that has impressed all year.

Player to Watch

Jayveous McKinnis has been Jackson State’s most consistent player. He’s a rebounding menace that averages a double-double with 11.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He’s been in double figures in rebounding in 6 of the Tigers’ 8 games. He should fit right in with the Cyclones as he only stands 6’7” as an undersized center.

Pick Three

1- Izaiah Brockington has a double-double.

2- At least 5 Cyclones are in double figures.

3- Jackson State shoots under 40% from the field.

What Will Happen

It’s natural to expect some kind of a letdown. Last year’s team would have played a 40-minute game and a win wouldn’t have been guaranteed. Jackson State just isn’t an opponent that can hang around. The Cyclones will sleepwalk through the first 20 minutes and put the game away with a quick run early in the 2nd half that puts this one out of reach.

Iowa State: 78

Jackson State: 56

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 17 Iowa State (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Jackson State (2-6, 0-0 SWAC)

Where: Ames, Iowa - Hilton Coliseum (14,267)

When: Sunday, Dec. 12, 12:00p.m. (CST)

The Line: Iowa State -19, O/U 126.5

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Brent Blum (PxP), Scott Christopherson (Analyst)

Webcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com