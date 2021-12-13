The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclones Survive Sunday Scaries

Iowa State Athletics

FOCUS ON THE POSITIVES. Of Iowa State’s 10-0 start.

TWISTER SISTERS WIN. In a close home matchup with UNI.

YOU WIN SOME. Terrell Crosby commits’ to Iowa State.

YOU LOSE SOME. Xavier Townsend decommits to Iowa State.

CYHAWK DUAL. Iowa won again.

JACKSON STATE RECAP. Hey, a win is a win.

MAPS.

Ho hum, just gaining more territory. pic.twitter.com/ZxYNXhP7FM — Greg Mackey (@gmackey32) December 12, 2021 Around The Country

CBB POWER RANKING. Guess who is in it..

NFL WINNERS AND LOSERS. The Bills are huge losers here.

RODGERS OWNS THE BEARS. Again.

THE CHEIFS ARE BACK. Mahomes is no longer poopy.

BRADY IS GOOD. And so are the Buccaneers.

STOP LEAKING. Urban Meyer is mad at leakers.

EWERS TO TEXAS. Damn it.

BO NIX INTO THE PORTAL. Will be interesting to see where he ends up.

MEMPHIS IS BAD. Why are they bad?

SETON HALL. Upset the top 10 Longhorns.

51 FOR KD. Durant and the Nets beat up on the Pistons.