Iowa State Men’s Basketball Up to 11th in AP Poll

The miraculous turnaround of the Iowa State Men’s Basketball program marches on, as your 10-0 Cyclones have now climbed to 11th in the AP Poll.
#Big12MBB in this week’s @AP_Top25 Poll ⤵️— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 13, 2021
No. 1 @BaylorMBB
No. 7 @KUHoops
No. 11 @CycloneMBB
No. 17 @TexasMBB
No. 25 @TexasTechMBB pic.twitter.com/UZIRntcLKq
At this point, there’s probably an argument to be made that T.J. Otzelberger deserves the National Coach of the Year award no matter what happens from here on out. However, guys like Iazaiah Brockington, Jazz Kunc, Gabe Kalscheur, Tristan Enaruna, Tyrese Hunter (and pretty much everybody else) deserve a ton of credit for buying into that system and executing it.
