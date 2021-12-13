Iowa State Men’s Basketball Up to 11th in AP Poll

The miraculous turnaround of the Iowa State Men’s Basketball program marches on, as your 10-0 Cyclones have now climbed to 11th in the AP Poll.

At this point, there’s probably an argument to be made that T.J. Otzelberger deserves the National Coach of the Year award no matter what happens from here on out. However, guys like Iazaiah Brockington, Jazz Kunc, Gabe Kalscheur, Tristan Enaruna, Tyrese Hunter (and pretty much everybody else) deserve a ton of credit for buying into that system and executing it.