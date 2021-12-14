Iowa State picks up commitment from three-star defensive tackle Domonique Orange

Iowa State picked up a nice recruiting win today in the form of 6’4” 300 lb defensive tackle Domonique Orange out of North Kansas City High School in KC.

You can watch his signing day announcement here, which features him tossing an Ohio State hat over his shoulder and picking up a black Iowa State hat.

Orange is ranked 481st nationally by 247Sports and is the 67th-ranked defensive tackle in the class. Needless to say, his commitment is some much-needed good news after some of the transfer portal attrition we’ve been seeing the last few days.