Iowa State Football 2022 Early Signing Day Tracker

Today is the first signing day period of the class of 2022 recruiting season in college football, and we’re here to tell you all about the newly-signed Cyclones. This article will be updated throughout the day with commitment tweets and prospect info, so be sure to keep checking back!
Cartevious Norton (RB)
Take a look at what Cartevious will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/JxFNJMkhDi— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
James Neal (OL)
Take a look at what James will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/jxsPyL1ASz— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Tyler Perkins (P)
Take a look at what Tyler will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/FJQnQc08SR— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
From Kohl’s Kicking:
“Perkins has attended multiple Kohl’s ranking camps in 2021. His most recent was the National Scholarship Camp in TN. He has graded out at the 5-star level multiple times. His scores of 122.33, 114.70, 112, and 111.68 at these events show he is one of the best punters in the country. Perkins has great leg speed and coordination when he punts. His performances this winter and spring were outstanding and he is a D1 punter. He will only get better in the coming years. It will be fun to watch what Perkins is able to during his senior season!”
Domonique Orange (DT)
Take a look at what Domonique will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/anY1ZMfNGo— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Will McLaughlin (LB)
Take a look at what Will will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/YO7SNOxOJ2— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Jason Essex (WR)
Take a look at what Jason will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/J3uzqJxawU— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Jacob Imming (LB)
Take a look at what Jacob will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/bXUihEjRdM— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Hunter Deyo (DL/OL)
Take a look at what Hunter will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/lpaARdp0xt— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Ikenna Ezeogu (DL)
Take a look at what Ikenna will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/7MamLU4kkC— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Carson Willich (LB)
Take a look at what Carson will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/rh93RFTQNS— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Andrew Keller (TE)
Take a look at what Andrew will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/9D2GOrYeJ7— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Tommy Hamann (DL)
Take a look at what Tommy will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/kFw4MHEKIf— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Deylin Hasert (OL)
Take a look at what Deylin will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/n6YaUgpzjQ— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Jeremiah Cooper (DB)
Take a look at what Jeremiah will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/MULDJ4n8k0— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Rocco Becht (QB)
Take a look at what Rocco will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/pAtpvl3xpQ— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Quaron Adams (WR)
Take a look at what Quaron will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/tSJlfMvKc3— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Gabe Burkle (TE)
Take a look at what Gabe will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/vBVVKWAOJy— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Trevon Howard (DB)
Take a look at what Trevon will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/AcEuq2KTit— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Terrel Crosby (DB)
Take a look at what Terrell will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/kXkDxyGXNT— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
Greg Gaines (WR)
Take a look at what Greg will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/KD4ewgYLIq— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
MJ Anderson (DL)
Welcome to Cyclone Football, MJ! #LOYAL2ON2@MJnumba3— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
#NCD22 pic.twitter.com/Wse6z9jfnG
Colby Reeder (LB)
Welcome to Cyclone Football, Colby! #LOYAL2ON2@ColbyReederLB4— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021
#NCD22 pic.twitter.com/EJvr7QeY2h
