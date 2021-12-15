 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Iowa State Football 2022 Early Signing Day Tracker

It’s Cyning Day!

NCAA Football: Texas Christian at Iowa State Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Today is the first signing day period of the class of 2022 recruiting season in college football, and we’re here to tell you all about the newly-signed Cyclones. This article will be updated throughout the day with commitment tweets and prospect info, so be sure to keep checking back!

Cartevious Norton (RB)

James Neal (OL)

Tyler Perkins (P)

From Kohl’s Kicking:

“Perkins has attended multiple Kohl’s ranking camps in 2021. His most recent was the National Scholarship Camp in TN. He has graded out at the 5-star level multiple times. His scores of 122.33, 114.70, 112, and 111.68 at these events show he is one of the best punters in the country. Perkins has great leg speed and coordination when he punts. His performances this winter and spring were outstanding and he is a D1 punter. He will only get better in the coming years. It will be fun to watch what Perkins is able to during his senior season!”

Domonique Orange (DT)

Will McLaughlin (LB)

Jason Essex (WR)

Jacob Imming (LB)

Hunter Deyo (DL/OL)

Ikenna Ezeogu (DL)

Carson Willich (LB)

Andrew Keller (TE)

Tommy Hamann (DL)

Deylin Hasert (OL)

Jeremiah Cooper (DB)

Rocco Becht (QB)

Quaron Adams (WR)

Gabe Burkle (TE)

Trevon Howard (DB)

Terrel Crosby (DB)

Greg Gaines (WR)

MJ Anderson (DL)

Colby Reeder (LB)

