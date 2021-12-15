Iowa State Football 2022 Early Signing Day Tracker

Today is the first signing day period of the class of 2022 recruiting season in college football, and we’re here to tell you all about the newly-signed Cyclones. This article will be updated throughout the day with commitment tweets and prospect info, so be sure to keep checking back!

Cartevious Norton (RB)

Take a look at what Cartevious will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/JxFNJMkhDi — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

James Neal (OL)

Take a look at what James will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/jxsPyL1ASz — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Tyler Perkins (P)

Take a look at what Tyler will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/FJQnQc08SR — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

From Kohl’s Kicking:

“Perkins has attended multiple Kohl’s ranking camps in 2021. His most recent was the National Scholarship Camp in TN. He has graded out at the 5-star level multiple times. His scores of 122.33, 114.70, 112, and 111.68 at these events show he is one of the best punters in the country. Perkins has great leg speed and coordination when he punts. His performances this winter and spring were outstanding and he is a D1 punter. He will only get better in the coming years. It will be fun to watch what Perkins is able to during his senior season!”

Domonique Orange (DT)

Take a look at what Domonique will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/anY1ZMfNGo — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Will McLaughlin (LB)

Take a look at what Will will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/YO7SNOxOJ2 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Jason Essex (WR)

Take a look at what Jason will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/J3uzqJxawU — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Jacob Imming (LB)

Take a look at what Jacob will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/bXUihEjRdM — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Hunter Deyo (DL/OL)

Take a look at what Hunter will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/lpaARdp0xt — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Ikenna Ezeogu (DL)

Take a look at what Ikenna will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/7MamLU4kkC — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Carson Willich (LB)

Take a look at what Carson will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/rh93RFTQNS — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Andrew Keller (TE)

Take a look at what Andrew will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/9D2GOrYeJ7 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Tommy Hamann (DL)

Take a look at what Tommy will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/kFw4MHEKIf — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Deylin Hasert (OL)

Take a look at what Deylin will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/n6YaUgpzjQ — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Jeremiah Cooper (DB)

Take a look at what Jeremiah will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/MULDJ4n8k0 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Rocco Becht (QB)

Take a look at what Rocco will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/pAtpvl3xpQ — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Quaron Adams (WR)

Take a look at what Quaron will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/tSJlfMvKc3 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Gabe Burkle (TE)

Take a look at what Gabe will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/vBVVKWAOJy — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Trevon Howard (DB)

Take a look at what Trevon will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/AcEuq2KTit — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Terrel Crosby (DB)

Take a look at what Terrell will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/kXkDxyGXNT — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

Greg Gaines (WR)

Take a look at what Greg will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/KD4ewgYLIq — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 15, 2021

MJ Anderson (DL)

Colby Reeder (LB)