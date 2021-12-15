The Mid Morning Dump: Happy Signing Day

Recruits Iowa State has flipped outside linebacker Tommy Hamann. The Clones also landed big DT out of Kansas City Dominique Orange in a memorable commitment announcement.
Bowl Game Uni’s The equipment team posted the cheez-it bowl patches being attached to red jerseys, followed by white helmets now with a red face-mask.
⚪️⚪️⏩⚪️— Cyclone Equipment (@CycloneEQUIP) December 14, 2021
pic.twitter.com/U3xmQ0pkkC
Congrats To Charlie Kolar and Andrew Mevis for being named 3rd team Phil Steele All American.
Congrats to @charliekolar_, the first and only 3-time All-American in Iowa State football history.— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 14, 2021
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/Kvl2amepqE
Signing Day Today the future stars make it official.
Making it Official! @336edits pic.twitter.com/BrIr9iRDyZ— Rocco Becht (@RoccoBecht) December 15, 2021
G.O.A.T. Steph Curry broke Ray Allen’s 3 point shooting record and cemented his spot as the greatest shooter of all time.
HISTORY‼️— ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2021
The kid from Davidson becomes the NBA’s all-time three-point leader @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/buO8m422O3
Shaqtin a Fool Shaq wears a wig while on TNT in an attempt to hide the fact that he walked into an exit sign.
Yikes Women’s Basketball team Georgia Southern stomps College Carver in one of the biggest margins in the history of the sport.
Georgia Southern made history last night against Carver College.— ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2021
The 118-point victory is the second-largest win margin in D-I women's basketball
( @GSAthletics_WBB) pic.twitter.com/JXnud7qf4Z
Durant bullies Bayless Kevin Durant hilariously responded to a tweet of Skip Bayless’ calling him the best player in the league.
I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021
Loading comments...