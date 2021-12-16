The Mid-Morning Dump: The Urban Meyer Experiment

Iowa State Athletics

BREECE THE BEAST Iowa State’s stud running back was named a consensus All-American for the 2nd straight year.

Breece Hall Joins Troy Davis as the only two-time consensus All-Americans in Cyclone history.



First Team All-American: AP, AFCA, Walter Camp, Sporting News@BreeceH #BreeceTheBeast



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/orJtPuBHgJ — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 16, 2021

FLEX Iowa State’s game against Kansas State has been flexed to a 3 pm tip on ESPNU.





Iowa State's Feb. 12 home game against Kansas State will tip off at 3 p.m. (ESPNU).#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/lcuVphSrcA — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 16, 2021

LLLLLLLLLLET IT RAIN The Twister Sisters currently lead the nation in threes.

The nation's No. 1 three-point shooting team resides in Ames, Iowa



pic.twitter.com/Dbmtqx6JbF — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) December 15, 2021

CYNING DAY! Yesterday was early signing day.

Around the Country

COACH PRIME Jackson State flips the #1 recruit from Florida State.

There it is



Nation’s No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter is officially headed to Jackson State to play for Coach Prime



Stunner pic.twitter.com/SFsXDq4svT — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) December 15, 2021

SWING AND A MISS Urban Meyer has been relieved of his duties in Jacksonville, and boy was this whole thing a massive screw-up.

FWIW: When the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer last January, they chose him over Kansas City OC Eric Bienemy, San Francisco 49ers DC Robert Saleh, former Buccanneers/Atlanta Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris and Tennessee OC Arthur Smith. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

JUST HOW THEY DREW IT UP The Pelicans and Thunder had one of the wildest endings you’ll ever see.

Shai somehow tied the game with 1.4 on the clock... and Devonte' Graham won it for the @PelicansNBA with the CRAZY LONG DISTANCE #TissotBuzzerBeater! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/D1jQ3tWSLx — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2021

CALLED GAME Austin Reeves had a less impressive (but still impressive) game-winner last night.

ICYMI Steph Curry broke the all-time 3 pointer record, check out how it all went down.