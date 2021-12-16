 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: The Urban Meyer Experiment

I am shocked this didn’t work.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

BREECE THE BEAST Iowa State’s stud running back was named a consensus All-American for the 2nd straight year.

FLEX Iowa State’s game against Kansas State has been flexed to a 3 pm tip on ESPNU.

LLLLLLLLLLET IT RAIN The Twister Sisters currently lead the nation in threes.

CYNING DAY! Yesterday was early signing day.

Around the Country

COACH PRIME Jackson State flips the #1 recruit from Florida State.

SWING AND A MISS Urban Meyer has been relieved of his duties in Jacksonville, and boy was this whole thing a massive screw-up.

JUST HOW THEY DREW IT UP The Pelicans and Thunder had one of the wildest endings you’ll ever see.

CALLED GAME Austin Reeves had a less impressive (but still impressive) game-winner last night.

ICYMI Steph Curry broke the all-time 3 pointer record, check out how it all went down.

