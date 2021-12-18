Thank You, Breece Hall

Thank you to the best running back in Iowa State history.

The next chapter in the NFL awaits you, where we all know you will be great. We don’t want to let you go without giving thanks to you.

You came in as a freshman when Iowa State was looking to replace one of the greats in David Montgomery. Not only did you take the torch and run with it, but you took the position by storm and instantly showed that you could handle the role. Your coming out party, at West Virginia during your freshman season, featured 26 carries for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns. Cyclone fans knew you were something special that day.

Here is Breece Hall's 3rd Q TD. The rookie has 106 rushing yards so far today. #ProveIt



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/RqRugJ9Emx — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) October 12, 2019

Then last season, when the world was upside down and a global pandemic was changing everyone’s lives, you helped give Iowa State fans some hope and something to cheer about in a year with a ton of adversity. Your 1,500-yard season helped Iowa State reach the Big 12 title game, something we had never felt before as fans. Then you helped put the Oregon Ducks away in the Fiesta Bowl to help secure Iowa State’s first NY6 bowl win ever.

While the 2021 season may not have gone according to plan. You will leave Iowa State as the career-rushing touchdown leader with 46(hopefully a few more in the final two games). Single season rushing touchdown leader with 21, tied with Troy Davis. Second in career rushing yards behind Troy Davis(Assuming you can rush for 120 yards in two games). Then hopefully by the end of the day Saturday, you will own the NCAA record for consecutive games scoring a touchdown.

Your stats speak for themselves, and loudly so, but the effort and determination that you brought to the Iowa State backfield each and every Saturday will be remembered by Cyclones fans for years and years. While words can never be enough to thank you for your time as a Cyclone. We are sure glad we got to run all over the Big 12 for the last three years.

Thank you 28.