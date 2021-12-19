Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Southeastern Louisiana

Last Time Out

We saw one of the best defensive outings of the season last Sunday against Deion Sanders’ Jackson State team. Iowa State held the Tigers to just 37 points and still won by just 10 points. The Cyclones made only 15 field goals on just 34.9% from the floor en route to a win. It was ugly, but a win is a win, ultimately. Coming off of an emotional win over Iowa, a letdown in a trap game was expected.

About Southeastern Louisiana

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are based out of Hammond, Louisiana and are coached by David Kiefer, who is in his second season at the helm. They play in the Southland Conference, with our rival, Incarnate Word. The Lions finished ninth out of 13 teams last season with an 8-18 (5-10) record.

This season, the Lions are 4-7, with their most notable win coming over Troy. They have lost to Tulane, SMU, Florida Gulf Coast and Louisville. KenPom.com has Southeastern Louisiana as the 314th best team in the country, with the 300th ranked offense and 301st defense, respectively.

The Lions have made the NCAA Tournament once in school history, but they lost in the first round in 2005 to Oklahoma State.

Player to Watch

Southeastern Louisiana has three players average double figures, but their leading scorer, Gus Okafor, stood out to me. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 12.8 points on .449/.336/.776 splits from the floor to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Okafor scored at least 20 in three consecutive games in late November before cooling off as of late. Either way, he seems like a big and physical guard that could go off for a big game.

Pick Three

1- George Conditt IV goes for 15 and 10

2- I eat a Clone Cone

3- Iowa State forces 20 turnovers

What Will Happen

I don’t think this game will look anything like last week’s. Finals are all wrapped up and they’ve had a week to rest and prepare for the upcoming conference slate. Jackson State is one of the better mid-majors that will play in Hilton Coliseum and Southeastern Louisiana is not. This should be a relaxing matinee for Cyclones fans.

Iowa State- 71

Southeastern Louisiana- 45

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 11 Iowa State (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (4-7, 0-0 SOUT)

Where: Ames, Iowa - Hilton Coliseum (14,267)

When: Sunday, Dec. 19, 12:00p.m. (CST)

The Line: Iowa State -19.5, O/U 134.5

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Brent Blum (PxP), Scott Christopherson (Analyst)

Webcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com