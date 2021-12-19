Iowa State VS. Purdue Wrestling Preview

Kevin Dresser and Tony Ersland are Coming Home!

That's right! Iowa State and Purdue are heading to Humboldt Iowa to face each other in a dual on Sunday, December 19th at 5:00 pm CT. The dual can be streamed on the Flowrestling app. This is once in a lifetime opportunity for Dresser and Ersland to go back to their hometown and coach their collegiate team at the very same place that they wrestled at. This is much more than just a wrestling dual, this is a reunion! This is going to be a very emotional, exciting time for the town of Humboldt, Iowa. I fully expect both coaches to go out there and give everything they’ve got for not only their team but the town that raised them as well.

Lineups:

(All Rankings are based on Flowrestling)

125- #23 Kysen Terukina (ISU) Vs #9 Devin Schroder (Purdue)

133- Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) Vs HM Matt Ramos (Purdue)

141- #21 Zach Redding (ISU) Vs #15 Parker Filius (Purdue)

149- #21 Jarrett Degen OR Ian Parker (ISU) Vs Trey Krause (Purdue)

157- #1 David Carr (ISU) Vs #10 Kendall Coleman (Purdue)

165- Austin Kraisser OR Gran Stotts OR Isaac Judge (ISU) Vs Emil Soehnlen (Purdue)

174- Joel Devine (ISU) Vs #19 Gerrit Nijenhuis (Purdue)

184- #9 Marcus Coleman (ISU) Vs #21 Max Lyon (Purdue)

197- #14 Yonger Bastida (ISU) Vs #11 Thomas Penola (Purdue)

285- HM Sam Schuyler (ISU) Vs Michael Woulfe, (Purdue)

Key Matchups

Overall, this will be a dual of matchups. Who will step up and get the win, who will only give up a 3 point match loss and not 5 point tech fall? But I believe the match of the night will go to David Carr. He is going to be tested against Kendall Coleman in a top 10 battle. I expect David to get in his rhythm and do what he does best... takedowns. I expect this match to be close for the first period, but then David will slowly take over the match. Another one I’m excited about is Yonger Bastida vs Thomas Penola. Bastida is a fun exciting wrestler to watch and I am 100% certain he will push Penola.

Prediction

This is going to be a tight matchup and like I said up above, this is going to come down to who wants it more. I fully expect the Cyclones to come out with a win and defend Iowa from a very pesky Boilermaker team.

Iowa State: 21 Purdue: 13