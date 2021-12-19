Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Prairie View A&M

Last Time Out

Iowa State took on in-state foe Northern Iowa, and squeaked out a tough win. UNI gave the Cyclones all they could handle, even having a chance to win it at the end of regulation. With that win, Iowa State has officially beaten the trio of Iowa teams: Drake, Iowa, and now UNI.

Lexi Donarski led the way for the Clones, pouring in 19 points and snagging 8 boards. Morgan Kane added a double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ashley Joens and Aubrey Joens added 12 points and 6 points, respectively. Emily Ryan had 9 assists and 5 points, as well as 3 blocks.

About Prairie View A&M

The Panthers have had a rough go of things thus far. They sit at 2-7, with wins over Paul Quinn and Huston-Tillotson - both NAIA schools of the Red River Conference. Prairie View A&M gives up over 82 ppg, which could bode well for ISU’s high-powered offense and 3 point attack. Their offense only puts up about 57 ppg, so that’s not great either.

While struggling to score, they do get their fair amount of shots up. At 81 possessions per game, the Panthers are top 5 in pace throughout the entire NCAA.

Opponent Player to Watch

Gerlyn Smith is a bright spot for the Panthers, scoring 11.8 points per game and grabbing over 8 rebounds a game. She is the focal point of their offense, being able to do just about anything they need her to do. The 6-foot, 1-inch forward can also take and make the three, shooting 40%, albeit on just 2 attempts per game.

What Will Happen

Prairie View, Grand View, hell I’d rather view paint dry. Clones in fo’.

Iowa State University - 90

Prairie View A&M University - 42

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 12 Iowa State (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Prairie View A&M (2-7, 0-0 SWAC)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5:00 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Shawn Kenney, Chelsea Poppens

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Learfield Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: cyclonestats.com