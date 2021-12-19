Iowa State Tosses Southeast Louisiana Away

Iowa State overcame a sluggish first half and put away Southeast Louisiana, 77-54. The Cyclones are now 11-0 on the season.

Caleb Grill gave Iowa State the spark they needed offensively knocking down threes left and right. He poured in a team-high 20 points with 18 of those from beyond the arc. Izaiah Brockington added in 17 of his own points.

ISU 36, SLU 23 | 14:43 2H#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/h2p1iIelne — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 19, 2021

The Cyclone defense held Southeast Louisiana to 36% from the floor and 27% from deep. Iowa State forced 12 turnovers and kept the Lions from finding any pace. Now Iowa State waits to see if Chicago State can play on Tuesday night due to COVID issues.

Stay tuned to WRNL for any potential changes in the schedule.