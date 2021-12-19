Dresser Reigning Champion at Humboldt!

Cyclones Got the Job Done in Humboldt

The lights were lit, mats were rolled out, and people were ready to watch this dual go down. Kevin Dresser and Tony Ersland were not here to just coach their team but to win the crown. But not just any crown, it is the Humboldt crown jewel. This meant a lot to these coaches. The crowd was hooting and hollering.

This was a dual that was going down for the ages.

Results of Duel

(Ranking based on Flowrestling)

125- #9 Devin Schroder (Purdue) Dec. Corey Cabanban (ISU) 10-0

133- Matt Ramos (Purdue) Sudden Vic. Ramazan Attasaouv (ISU) 5-3

141- Parker Filius (Purdue) Major Dec. Charlie Klepps (ISU) 14-2

149- #21 Jarrett Degen (ISU) Tech Fall Trey Kruse (Purdue) 20-1

157- #1 David Carr (ISU) Pin #10 Kendall Cruise (Purdue) (2nd period 1:30)

165- Hayden Lohrey (Purdue) Dec. Austin Kraisser (ISU) 5-3

174- Joel Devine (ISU) Dec. #19 Gerrit NIjenhuis a (Purdue) 4-1

184- #9 Marcus Coleman (ISU) Dec. #21 Max Lyon (Purdue) 8-2

197- #14Yonger Bastida (ISU) Dec. #11 Thomas Penola (Purdue) 6-4

285- Sam Schuyler (ISU) Dec. Michael Woulfe (Purdue) 2-0

Iowa State 23 Purdue 13

Review of Duel

Purdue started hot with a 3 match win and an 11-0 lead but then the middle/heavyweight classes took over for Iowa State to pull the Cyclones back in front. The surprise result was David Carr pinning Kendall Cruise in the 2nd period. With Jarrett Degen’s tech fall this even up the match score at the halfway point. This was not just a regular win but a win that will live in the heart of Kevin Dresser for years to come.

Next up is NW Kansas Tech in Ames on January 6th.