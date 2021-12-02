The Mid-Morning Dump: I think we’re in the clear?

Iowa State Athletics

SEEMS LIKE FOREVER AWAY Iowa State announces their 2022 football schedule.

Check out the 2022 Cyclone Football Schedule.



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/bwW4wFUdTT — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 1, 2021

WE STAY KING(S) The Cyclones pick up Tre King from Georgetown, who could potentially play January 1st.

7-0 Coach Otz and the gang improve to 7-0 with a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

LIONS DOWN BAD Their coach called a timeout to make his players run some sprints.

I’ve never seen this before. Arkansas Pine Bluff’s head coach called a timeout last night just for his players to run baseline to baseline. You might see that in AAU, but not college basketball.pic.twitter.com/B3sy2lhtio — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) December 2, 2021

STARTING TO THINK WE’RE FINE Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next Notre Dame coach, so we got that going for us which is nice.

Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman is expected to become the next head coach at ND, per source. The move was first reported by @mickassaf. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2021

PRAYERS UP FOR JP! Jamie Pollard announces he has testicular cancer.

Pollard Letter to Cyclone Fanshttps://t.co/AsJROMXrxu — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) December 1, 2021 Around the Country

NOT GREAT BOB The MLB will institute a lockout for the first time since 1995.

Breaking: MLB owners vote unanimously to institute a lockout. It is expected to begin tomorrow but unclear what time. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2021

FOR THE CULTURE Duncan Robinson ends his streak of games with a 3 pointer at 69.

Duncan Robinson is 0 of 6 on threes tonight. He has made a three-pointer in 69 consecutive games, which is a franchise record. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 2, 2021

UTAH VALLEY WHO!? The Wolverines take down 12th-ranked BYU.