Twister Sisters Before the Storm: LSU

Last Time Out

The Cyclones took home a 5 point win over UMASS to secure the Gulf Coast Showcase championship. The tournament as a whole featured strong performances from the team to beat Charlotte and Penn State prior to the UMASS game.

In the championship game, Ashley Joens led the team in both scoring (23) and rebounds (12) posting a double double. 3 of the other starters were able to reach double figures as well for the Cyclones, Lexi Donarski had 23, Aubrey Joens put up 15, and Morgan Kane posted 11.

About LSU

The Louisiana State Tigers are this years matchup in the Big 12/SEC challenge. LSU is 5-1 on the season entering the game tonight. Their lone loss is at home against Florida Gulf Coast by a margin of 14. LSU’s coach spoke on the upcoming game with Iowa State recently, “There’s no pressure on us; go enjoy yourself. Go see how much we’ve improved. We’re not supposed to win the game so let’s just relax and go play the game and see what we can do, first chance on national television.”

Opponent Player to Watch

Look for number 3 on the court for LSU tonight. 5’7” Guard Khayla Pointer leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game and assists with 5.0 per game. She shoots an efficient 43.6% from the floor, 38.9% from deep, and 75% at the line. Pointer is also averaging 7.0 rebounds per game and consistently stuffing the stat sheet.

What Will Happen

I do think LSU is a solid team. But I think the Cyclones are a great team. LSU will keep it close in the first half, but the Clones will get hot from deep like usual and prove to be too much for the Tigers.

Iowa State University - 79

Louisiana State University - 65

Pick Three

Cyclones shoot over 40% from deep again. Aubrey Joens leads the team in scoring. Emily Ryan posts 5 steals and 5 assists.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 14 Iowa State (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) @ LSU (5-1, 0-0 SEC)

Where: Maravich Center - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

When: Thursday, December 2, 2021 - 8:00 pm (CST)

TV: ESPN2 (National TV!)

Live Stats: cyclonestats.com