Cyclones Honored With Big 12 Awards

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday morning All-Big 12 teams and individual award winners.

Breece Hall won his 2nd consecutive Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award, becoming just the 4th player to do that.

Will McDonald IV earned his first Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year, compiling 11.5 sacks this year - good for 1st in the Big 12 and 7th nationally.

Iowa State led the Big 12 in first-team selections with 8.

Finally, Iowa State 11 guys between the All-Big 12 2nd team and honorable mention.