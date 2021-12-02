Short-Handed Cyclones Fall to LSU, 69-60

Hey there Cyclone fans! Are you sick and tired of Kim Mulkey and her giant eyeballs? Good news! She’s not at Baylor anymore. Bad news! We still draw her new squad in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Iowa State comes in at 7-0, fresh off a championship run in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The LSU Tigers sit at 5-1, this being their first game against a Power 5 opponent. Cyclones sticking with what works in the starting five of Lexi Donarski, Emily Ryan, Aubrey Joens, Ashley Joens, and Morgan Kane. Denae Fritz, Nyamer Diew are out tonight, along with Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, who hasn’t played yet this season.

This one gets off to a fast start, both team firing off quick shots making it 8-6 LSU just 2 minutes into the game. At the first media timeout, LSU leads 12-8. Ashley Joens leading the way early with 5 of Iowa State’s 8 points. The other three? Morgan Kane knocked down her first three of the season, just like we all thought she would. The 1st quarter ended with more offense, Tigers leading 24-20 at the end of one. LSU shooting 9-14 from the field and 3-3 from beyond the arc.

The pace would slow down a little bit in the 2nd quarter, as Iowa State opens up on an 8-3 run to take the lead at the media timeout, 28-27. As the quarter went on, teams traded baskets before we had a stoppage in play. LSU senior Jailin Cherry goes down with a non-contact injury, something that you never like to see. Prayers up to Ms. Cherry. LSU finished the half on a quick 7-2 spurt that puts the Bayou Bengals up at the half, 38-32.

The Cyclones got off to a rough start on offense, a couple of turnovers and missed shots to nurse LSU’s lead before they start to chip away at the deficit. The Tigers hit a pair of 3’s back to back to keep their lead afloat, they’ve made all 6 shots they’ve attempted from 3-point land. A 14-2 run all of a sudden has Iowa State trailing 56-44, before Emily Ryan hits a big shot from three to halt the run. At the end of the 3rd quarter, Louisiana State leads, 56-48.

Iowa State scores the first 5 points of the final stanza to bring it within a possession just over a minute into the quarter. LSU then scores 6 straight to get their lead back to 9 before the last media timeout where they lead 64-58 after some ISU baskets. Alexis Morris hits her 5th three of the night at the timeout, seemingly putting the nail in the coffin for the Fighting Bill Fennellys. Tigers hold on to hand Iowa State their first loss of the season, 69-60.