Iowa State Men’s Basketball Moves up to No. 9 in Latest AP Poll

The Cyclones are back in the top 10!

NCAA Basketball: Southeastern Louisiana at Iowa State Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since December of 2015, the Iowa State Cyclones are a top ten team by the Associated Press.

The Cyclones were in action yesterday with a 77-54 win over Southeastern Louisiana and play next on Tuesday against Chicago State.

Baylor, Kansas, Texas and Texas Tech are also ranked in the top 25 while Oklahoma and West Virginia are receiving the most and second-most votes just outside of the rankings.

