Iowa State Men’s Basketball Moves up to No. 9 in Latest AP Poll

For the first time since December of 2015, the Iowa State Cyclones are a top ten team by the Associated Press.

Back in the Top-1️⃣0️⃣ for the first time since 2015-16. #Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/gm68voUO4P — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 20, 2021

The Cyclones were in action yesterday with a 77-54 win over Southeastern Louisiana and play next on Tuesday against Chicago State.

Baylor, Kansas, Texas and Texas Tech are also ranked in the top 25 while Oklahoma and West Virginia are receiving the most and second-most votes just outside of the rankings.