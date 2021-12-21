 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Fire Nagy? Fire Nagy.

Not Even a Bears Fan, but Y’all Need to do Something

By dylanpaul

Iowa State Athletics

WE’RE GOOD AT EVERYTHING Not only do you need to talk to your kids about the top 10 undefeated men’s Cyclone basketball team, but we’re ranked in ERRRRTHANG.

BEAT CHICAGO STATE The Cyclones take on Chicago (not a) State at 6pm. The Cougars are the 5th worst team in college basketball according to KenPom as the 354th ranked team. Not great.

MAMA, THERE GOES THAT MAN Izaiah Brockington has burst onto the scene and has put himself squarely on the list of Iowa State transfer legends. Here’s more about his rise to the top.

DECK THE HALiburton box score with a bunch of stats fa-la-la-la-la-la-la

Around the Country

SUPER DUPER HOT Is the temperature of Matt Nagy’s seat after the offensive guru was held to 9 points against a struggling Minnesota offense. Yikes.

PROCESSING No Simmons, no problem. Embiid was good for 41 points, piling on 14 in the 4th in his best game of the season.

IS ANYBODY GOOD? Parity has been an annoying theme in the NFL this season. Nobody seems invincible, does that make for good playoff football or not?

UH OH SHOWTIME The Lakers have been struggling and now they’ll have to perform without AD.

SOME PERSONAL NEWS I have been accepted a full-time photographer position at KCCI. But I wouldn’t have gotten that opportunity without Donna Smith. A legend in the local news industry and taught me everything I know. Enjoy retirement!

CHRIS CREAMER’S SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK Recommended by former WRNL’er and human computer Jared Larson, here’s Tulsa frightening potato person ‘Huffy the Hurricane’. Viewer discretion is advised.

