The Mid-Morning Dump: Fire Nagy? Fire Nagy.

WE’RE GOOD AT EVERYTHING Not only do you need to talk to your kids about the top 10 undefeated men’s Cyclone basketball team, but we’re ranked in ERRRRTHANG.

Iowa State has 6 teams ranked in the top 25 nationally! pic.twitter.com/thc3TyjyhY — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) December 20, 2021

BEAT CHICAGO STATE The Cyclones take on Chicago (not a) State at 6pm. The Cougars are the 5th worst team in college basketball according to KenPom as the 354th ranked team. Not great.

MAMA, THERE GOES THAT MAN Izaiah Brockington has burst onto the scene and has put himself squarely on the list of Iowa State transfer legends. Here’s more about his rise to the top.

The remarkable ascent of Izaiah Brockington from someone else's role player to leading man for @CycloneMBB.



"I’ve really been chasing being a contributor in the tournament. I really want to go to the NCAA Tournament."



✍️ @_Brian_Hamiltonhttps://t.co/vAVsV6hKOJ pic.twitter.com/N2MyNSucv3 — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) December 21, 2021

DECK THE HALiburton box score with a bunch of stats fa-la-la-la-la-la-la

3 straight games with 20+ point, 10+ assist double-doubles for Tyrese Halliburton pic.twitter.com/jiIJQQF2TH — (@SwipaZorro) December 21, 2021 Around the Country

SUPER DUPER HOT Is the temperature of Matt Nagy’s seat after the offensive guru was held to 9 points against a struggling Minnesota offense. Yikes.

PROCESSING No Simmons, no problem. Embiid was good for 41 points, piling on 14 in the 4th in his best game of the season.

IS ANYBODY GOOD? Parity has been an annoying theme in the NFL this season. Nobody seems invincible, does that make for good playoff football or not?

UH OH SHOWTIME The Lakers have been struggling and now they’ll have to perform without AD.

SOME PERSONAL NEWS I have been accepted a full-time photographer position at KCCI. But I wouldn’t have gotten that opportunity without Donna Smith. A legend in the local news industry and taught me everything I know. Enjoy retirement!

Longtime KCCI Chief Photographer Donna Smith retires https://t.co/nKtyWz0O4L — KCCI News (@KCCINews) December 18, 2021

CHRIS CREAMER’S SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK Recommended by former WRNL’er and human computer Jared Larson, here’s Tulsa frightening potato person ‘Huffy the Hurricane’. Viewer discretion is advised.