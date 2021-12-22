The Mid-Morning Dump: Double Double-Doubles

Iowa State Athletics

DOUBLE TROUBLE OF THE DOUBLE DOUBLE The Iowa State men’s basketball team secured their 12-0 non-conference start to the season last night behind the double doubles of Tristan Enaruna and Izaiah Brockington.

Tristan Enaruna grabs his first @UScellular Player of the Game of the season! pic.twitter.com/woZfLP69un — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) December 22, 2021

CONGRATS TO OUR SCHOLARS Charlie Kolar (football), Cailie Logue (Cross Country), and Thomas Pollard (Cross Country) were named the Big 12 Fall Scholar-Athletes of the year in their respective sports.

WRESTLER OF THE WEEK After back to back wins against top 10 opponents, sophomore Younger Bastida won the Big 12 wrestler of the week.

HILTON MAGIC Iowa State’s upcoming top 10 matchup with Baylor is sold out. Gonna be a loud one.

CRAZIEST INT EVER? Watch this incredibly lucky (or unlucky) interception from last nights NFL action.

FOOTBALL SCHOOL Number 10 in the country Alabama lost at home to Davidson last night 79-78.

Davidson KNOCKS OFF No. 10 Alabama ⚡



It's @DavidsonMBB's first top-10 win since their 2008 March Madness run with Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/kRXReEKGaP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2021

BAD TIMING Georgia’s QB JT Daniels is now in COVID protocols, could be a blow to the team as they near the College Football Playoff.

T(UESADAY)NF Last night featured 2 NFL games on a Tuesday night and I say the more football the better.