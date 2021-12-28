2021 Cheez-It Bowl - Iowa State vs. Clemson: How to Watch

Tomorrow is the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl between our beloved Iowa State Cyclones (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) and the Clemson Tigers (9-3, 6-2 ACC).

Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Place: Orlando, Fla. - Camping World Stadium

Time: 4:45 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

You’ll be able to catch this game on ESPN+, Hulu, and YouTube TV (thankfully), and pretty much any other streaming service you can think of. You can also join us and Cyclone Fanatic at Buzzard Billy’s in Des Moines to watch the game!

We teamed up with @cyclonefanatic for another game watch at Buzzard Billy's in Des Moines. Come hang out with us and watch Iowa State beat up Clemson in the Cheez It Bowl! pic.twitter.com/Dgniv3Zj0j — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) December 23, 2021

Betting Lines: DraftKings

Iowa State opened as 1.5 point favorite over Clemson, but has since fallen back to a 1.5-point underdog following the announcement that Breece Hall will not be playing in the Cheez-It Bowl. Stunningly, the over/under for the game sits at just 44 points, which is a pretty significant vote of confidence in both of these defenses from Vegas. Iowa State is sitting at +105 on the money line, which is just about as close to a push you can get without actually being a push.