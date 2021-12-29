The Mid-Morning Dump: Let’s Go Bowling

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY! It is finally the day of the Cheez-It Bowl. Tune in at 4:45 to watch your Cyclones take on Clemson.

Smart Cyclones Iowa State Men’s basketball has had a great year academically.

Winning on the court in the classroom!



Proud of our team’s efforts across the board last semester!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/m6mQu1grwK — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 28, 2021

TOP TEN MATCHUP The upcoming Baylor matchup on the first for the men’s basketball team is generating more and more interest, setting up for a great day of some Hilton Magic.

must be a big one⁉️ https://t.co/zCpIw64ui3 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 28, 2021

TRE KING Cyclones basketball welcome’s Tre King officially.

Around the Country

LEGENDS NEVER DIE Yesterday the world lost legendary coach, announcer, and game-face John Madden.

TEXAS TECH Despite being 10 point dogs entering the game, Texas Tech took care of business in the Liberty Bowl.

HOT STREAK HALIBURTON Haliburton posted his 5th double-double in his last 6 games last night.

THREE CITY Steph Curry hit his 3,000th career 3-ball last night.