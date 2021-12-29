The Mid-Morning Dump: Let’s Go Bowling

GAMEDAY! It is finally the day of the Cheez-It Bowl. Tune in at 4:45 to watch your Cyclones take on Clemson.
— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 29, 2021
Iowa State vs. #19 Clemson
⏰ 4:45 p.m. (CT)
Orlando, Fla.
Camping World Stadium
ESPN
https://t.co/aI6rW7wzkZ
https://t.co/4fYg1ZSzNH
pic.twitter.com/2SlLVkgYC9
Smart Cyclones Iowa State Men’s basketball has had a great year academically.
Winning on the court in the classroom!— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 28, 2021
Proud of our team’s efforts across the board last semester!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/m6mQu1grwK
TOP TEN MATCHUP The upcoming Baylor matchup on the first for the men’s basketball team is generating more and more interest, setting up for a great day of some Hilton Magic.
must be a big one⁉️ https://t.co/zCpIw64ui3— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 28, 2021
TRE KING Cyclones basketball welcome’s Tre King officially.
LEGENDS NEVER DIE Yesterday the world lost legendary coach, announcer, and game-face John Madden.
Remembering John Madden— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2021
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/HA7Ghdu22H
TEXAS TECH Despite being 10 point dogs entering the game, Texas Tech took care of business in the Liberty Bowl.
DOMINATION‼️#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/gvDivDBBN0— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 29, 2021
HOT STREAK HALIBURTON Haliburton posted his 5th double-double in his last 6 games last night.
THREE CITY Steph Curry hit his 3,000th career 3-ball last night.
STEPH HITS HIS 3,000TH THREE-POINTER pic.twitter.com/uhQnEWDhYd— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021
