Cyclones Fall To Clemson 20-13

This one stings a bit. An end of an era in Cyclone Football that will go down as one of the greatest we have seen with hopefully more on the horizon. Iowa State’s comeback bid in the Cheez-it Bowl fall short. Clemson takes this one 20-13.

One last time, thank you, senior class and Breece Hall. You will forever be loved in Ames.

Iowa State and Clemson brought the defensive matchup we all expected in the first half. Iowa State missed a few opportunities in the red zone early on and Clemson took a 6-3 lead into halftime without a ton of excitement. Iowa State and Clemson were as about as even as you could be through two quarters.

Clemson would get the ball right back after an Iowa State 3-and-out after halftime and go down to score and take a 13-3 lead. Then we saw one of the most wildest interceptions ever and Clemson returned it for a touchdown. Iowa State would then score on a touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar to get within one score.

The game ultimately ended on a Brock Purdy fumble and Clemson would take the cheese. Not much else to say in this one as it ended in a disappointing fashion. A season of hopes and dreams ends at 7-6. Now we look to the future and new era of Cyclone football.