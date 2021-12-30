 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: pain.

The end of an era.

By Aiden_Wyatt

AM SAD Iowa State falls to Clemson, ending the greatest stretch in ISU history for a senior class.

JP GOT ME CRYIN’ IN DA CLUB Find yourself someone that appreciates you the way Jamie Pollard appreciates Brock Purdy.

LAST THING Larry doesn’t miss.

Around the Country

DON’T CARE Bob Stoops leads OU past defending PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Runner Ups, Oregon.

RILEY MOSS WHATCHU DOIN’ The Iowa-educated corner has no idea that the Wildcats have actually won bowl games in three consecutive seasons.

SHOULD NOT HAVE TAKEN VA TECH -2.5 Maryland rolls the Hokies, 54-10.

