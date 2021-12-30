The Mid-Morning Dump: pain.

AM SAD Iowa State falls to Clemson, ending the greatest stretch in ISU history for a senior class.
Final from Orlando#CheezItBowl— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 30, 2021
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/2djpAeOO4e
JP GOT ME CRYIN’ IN DA CLUB Find yourself someone that appreciates you the way Jamie Pollard appreciates Brock Purdy.
My heart breaks for Brock not because of tonight but because his amazing college career is over. I am a better AD because Brock entered my life four years ago. I love Brock like a son. When he hurts I hurt. There will always be a place in Cyclone Athletics for Brock Purdy. https://t.co/Ywu9PX3nwK— Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) December 30, 2021
LAST THING Larry doesn’t miss.
Dear 40 year old men,— Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) December 30, 2021
Just remember before you send your stupid tweet about Brock that your wife would divorce you for him if he wanted them, but he doesn’t because she’s ugly
DON’T CARE Bob Stoops leads OU past defending PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Runner Ups, Oregon.
A little old time ' !#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/JDLm2iu7qz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 30, 2021
RILEY MOSS WHATCHU DOIN’ The Iowa-educated corner has no idea that the Wildcats have actually won bowl games in three consecutive seasons.
Iowa player says Kentucky hasn't been to a bowl game in a really long time so the Cats are probably super excited to play the Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/XaX0G2WPix— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 29, 2021
SHOULD NOT HAVE TAKEN VA TECH -2.5 Maryland rolls the Hokies, 54-10.
CELEBRATE WITH US TERP NATION! pic.twitter.com/OuqNuW0ZCu— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 30, 2021
Loading comments...