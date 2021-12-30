The Mid-Morning Dump: pain.

Iowa State Athletics

AM SAD Iowa State falls to Clemson, ending the greatest stretch in ISU history for a senior class.

JP GOT ME CRYIN’ IN DA CLUB Find yourself someone that appreciates you the way Jamie Pollard appreciates Brock Purdy.

My heart breaks for Brock not because of tonight but because his amazing college career is over. I am a better AD because Brock entered my life four years ago. I love Brock like a son. When he hurts I hurt. There will always be a place in Cyclone Athletics for Brock Purdy. https://t.co/Ywu9PX3nwK — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) December 30, 2021

LAST THING Larry doesn’t miss.

Dear 40 year old men,



Just remember before you send your stupid tweet about Brock that your wife would divorce you for him if he wanted them, but he doesn’t because she’s ugly — Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) December 30, 2021 Around the Country

DON’T CARE Bob Stoops leads OU past defending PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Runner Ups, Oregon.

RILEY MOSS WHATCHU DOIN’ The Iowa-educated corner has no idea that the Wildcats have actually won bowl games in three consecutive seasons.

Iowa player says Kentucky hasn't been to a bowl game in a really long time so the Cats are probably super excited to play the Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/XaX0G2WPix — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 29, 2021

SHOULD NOT HAVE TAKEN VA TECH -2.5 Maryland rolls the Hokies, 54-10.