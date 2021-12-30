 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Photo Gallery: Cyclones Fall Just Short in Cheez-It Bowl

Iowa State finishes 7-6 on the season after coming up just short in Orlando.

By Noah Goldberg
Xavier Hutchinson celebrates after a long reception in the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl.
Photo: Noah Goldberg

Check out our photo gallery from the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl contest vs. Clemson:

