Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Creighton

Last Time Out

Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and Tre Jackson added in another 12 points on the way to an 83-64 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Iowa State controlled most of the game after struggling early on to score a basket. The Cyclones would pull away by as much as 28 points in the second half. The Golden Lions would go on a run of their own to cut the lead down to under 20 but would never really threaten late in the second half.

About Creighton

The Bluejays are 7-1 to start the season, their lone loss comes at the hands of Colorado State a few weeks ago. Creighton currently sits as the 63rd rank team according to Kenpom. One thing that instantly piques your interest is the rate that Creighton turns over the ball. They currently sit with an effecting turnover percentage over 20% which is one of the worst rates in the country. Something Iowa State has taken advantage of early on this season.

51% percent of the Bluejays points come from inside the arc. Creighton currently shoots 31% from deep as a team. They will look to take their shots from there but not necessarily a deadly three-point shooting team. Defensively, Creighton is middle of the road in all areas. They will allow you to score but will have opportune times to get critical stops. Iowa State will have to take the Brooklyn approach and create their offense.

Players to Watch

Ryan Nembhard is the main focus for this Iowa State defense. He is the engine that makes this Creighton team go. He currently leads the team in scoring with 13 points a game and averages just over 5 assists per game as well. I would imagine he and Tyrese Hunter will be going back and forth for most of the game.

I decided to add two names for this one. The Atlantic, Iowa native Ryan Hawkins, the Northwest Missouri State transfer is off to a fine start in a big jump in competition. Iowa State pushed hard for Hawkins to come to Ames last spring if you remember. Hawkins averages around 12 points a game and leads the team in rebounds with just over 6 per contest. He presents some matchup issues with his versatility.

Pick Three

1- Iowa State will force 15+ turnovers

2- George Conditt will be in foul trouble

3- Tyrese Hunter will lead the team in scoring

What Will Happen

This is a real tough one to gauge. Iowa State currently is a road dog but Creighton hasn’t played much of a step up in competition yet. The Bluejays more than likely will be a solid team this season and Iowa State hasn’t done it consistently enough to show us what they really maybe this season. What we do know is, Iowa State is a sound defensive squad that has to create offense off the defense. What travels well to road environments? Defense. Iowa State will have to bring it tonight to be able to come out with a win. I am taking the Cyclones in a close one but would not be surprised if it flipped the other way in the first true road test for the Cyclone squad.

Iowa State: 72

Creighton: 70

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 19 Iowa State (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Creighton (7-1, 0-0 SWAC)

Where: Omaha, Neb. - CHI Health Center Omaha

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. (CST)

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio AppTalent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: FS1Talent: Matt Schumacker (PxP), Nick Bahe (Analyst)

Webcast: Fox Sports Go

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com