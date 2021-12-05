Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Longwood

Last Time Out

The Cyclones traveled to Baton Rouge to take on the evil Kim Mulkey. Iowa State dropped their first game of the season to the Tigers, by the score of 69-60. Ashley Joens led the way per usual with 24 points to go with 8 rebounds. Just an off day for the Cyclones, as Denae Fritz, Nyamir Diew, and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw were sidelined with injuries. LSU shot 70% from three, so that wasn’t very cool.

About Longwood

The Lancers sit at 3-4, playing just one Power 5 team thus far. Coming into the season, they were picked to finish 2nd (some had them at first) in the Big South Conference. They got beat by 30 by the Maryland Terrapins back in early November. Since then, Longwood has put together some close games against some mid-major schools with wins over Duquesne, St. Francis (PA), and Lamar.

They’re currently on a two-game losing streak, falling to Sam Houston in a nailbiter and losing to Drake 104-82, both season-highs on the offensive and defensive ends.

Opponent Player to Watch

Kyla McMakin has been a machine for the Lancers throughout their first 7 games. Averaging 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, the junior guard has been the main point of Longwood’s offense. She doesn’t shoot the ball at a crazy rate, just 38% from the field. She does however shoot 36% from three point land. The Lancers are going to use her in a lot of their offense, trying to get her as many shots as possible.

What Will Happen

Longwood, shortwood, hell even a 2x4. Don’t matta. Clones in Fo’.

Iowa State University - 96

Longwood University - 58

Pick Three

A Joens sister has a double-double. Iowa State hits 15+ threes. Emily Ryan has 10+ assists.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 14 Iowa State (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Longwood (3-4, 0-0 Big South)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 12:00 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: BJ Schaben, Chelsea Poppins

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Learfield Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: cyclonestats.com