2021-22 Iowa State vs. Iowa Wrestling Preview

WHAT: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

WHERE: Hilton Coliseum

WHEN: December 5th @ 6 PM CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN+

The Hawkeyes are coming into Hilton to face off against Cyclones this evening. The Hawkeyes are rated 1st both in the NWCA Coaches and Flowrestling while the Cyclones are rated 13th in the NWCA Coaches Poll and tied 16th in Flowrestling. It is going to best a dog fight out on the mat this year and fully expect this to be a fun matchup to watch so sit back, grab a beverage and let the chaos begin!

2-0 Iowa State is hosting the Hawkeyes for another Cy-Hawk showdown. This is going to be a tough task against our in-state rivals. Hopefully, Ian Parker has recovered because we will need everyone on deck. If Iowa State can have some matches go for the Cyclones, then we will have a shot to take down Goliath.

Iowa Hawkeyes:

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 2-0 coming off a win against Army. They are coming without one of their key pieces: Spencer Lee. That’s right, the man who wrestled in the championship with 2 bum legs and WON! That’s a big loss for Iowa. But don’t overlook them because they have plenty of other wrestlers that are very good.

Starting Lineup:

All rankings come from Flowrestling

125: #22 Kysen Terukina (Iowa State) VS #2 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) Jesse Ybarra (Iowa)

133: Ramazan Attasauov (Iowa State) VS #3 Austin DeSanto (Iowa)

141: #22 Zach Redding/Ian Parker (Iowa State) VS #2 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa)

149: Ian Parker/Jarrett Degen (Iowa State) VS Colbe Siebrecht

157: #1 David Carr (Iowa State) VS #8 Kaleb Young (Iowa)

165: Austin Kraisser/Isaac Judge/Grant Stotts (Iowa State) VS #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa)

174: Joel Devine/Julien Broderson (Iowa State) VS #2 Michael Kemerer/Nelson Brands (Iowa)

184: #10 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) VS HM Myles Wilson/Abe Assad (Iowa)

197: HM Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) VS #3 Jacob Warner (Iowa)

285: HM Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) VS #5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa)

Key Matchups:

The match of the night will be David Carr vs Kaleb Young. Kaleb is an All-American and faced David in 2019 with David winning a 6-1 decision on the Cy-Hawk dual. Also, keep an eye on the Marcus Coleman match. If he goes against Abe Assad, it will be a fun match to watch.