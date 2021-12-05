 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Iowa State Selected To Cheez-It Bowl Against Clemson

New, 6 comments

Iowa State is headed to Orlando

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
TCU v Iowa State Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

Iowa State is headed back to Orlando! The Cyclones will take on Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29th. This will be the first-ever time that Iowa State and Clemson will meet.

Currently, Iowa State sits a half a point favorite over the Clemson Tigers per The Action Network. Clemson may be without their defensive coordinator Brent Venables who is in line for the Oklahoma job. The Tigers have had their struggles offensively this season but their defense is one of the best in the country.

Stay tuned to WRNL as we break down this matchup!

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...