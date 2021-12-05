Iowa State Selected To Cheez-It Bowl Against Clemson

Iowa State is headed back to Orlando! The Cyclones will take on Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29th. This will be the first-ever time that Iowa State and Clemson will meet.

Iowa State vs. Clemson in Cheez-It Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. With Iowa in Citrus, the entire state of Iowa may be in Orlando for the holidays



Live updates of every bowl matchup. Follow along here:https://t.co/qNeB1xqENu — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

Currently, Iowa State sits a half a point favorite over the Clemson Tigers per The Action Network. Clemson may be without their defensive coordinator Brent Venables who is in line for the Oklahoma job. The Tigers have had their struggles offensively this season but their defense is one of the best in the country.

Stay tuned to WRNL as we break down this matchup!