Cyclones Drop 94 en Route To Big Win

The Iowa State Cyclones came into this game hopeful to flip the script from the last showing against LSU and begin a new win streak. The Longwood Lancers brought hopes of avoiding back to back losses to Iowa schools following their 22 point loss to Drake.

The Cyclones came out with a lineup of Lexi Donarski, Aubrey Joens, Emily Ryan, Ashley Joens, and Morgan Kane. The first few minutes of the game were competitive as Longwood held their only lead of the game with 5:23 to play in the first quarter. Physicality and good free throw shooting helped Iowa State find a rhythm. The Cyclones would go on to score 12 unanswered and exit the first quarter with a double figure lead of 23-13.

Going through the second quarter Emily Ryan and Aubrey Joens continued the trend of the first half and hit all of the teams attempted free throws of the quarter for the Clones. More solid shooting and solid defense helped the Cyclones to a 48-25 lead going into the half.

The Clones came out of the half hot and went on to shoot an impressive 68.8% from the floor, 60% from deep, and 80% at the line in the quarter to yet again extend the lead, this time to a 38 point margin. Donarski led the team in the third with 9 points and 2 assists in the quarter.

The 4th quarter saw the Cyclones getting to open up their bench and give Izzi Zingaro, Maddie Frederick, and Mary Kate King their first minutes of the game. The 4th quarter also had a big moment as Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw scored her first 6 points since her injury in her first game back. She hit 1 three pointer and was also able to capitalize on contact and convert an and-1. A tied quarter of 17-17 led the game to its concluding score of 94-56.

This Cyclones team bounced back from the LSU loss and played tough from start to finish. Winning the rebound battle 33 to 50 and the 22-23 free throw shooting performance of the Clones showed why this team is so good.

The next time this team will take the court will be Wednesday night in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game. The game will be at 6:00 in Hilton Coliseum. Be there, and be loud. Go State!