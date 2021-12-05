Cyclones Fall to Iowa, 23-11 in CyHawk Dual

Unfortunately, Iowa State could not overcome the firepower of Iowa with the final score of 23-11. Although Iowa State didn’t win this matchup as a team, David Carr, Kysen Terukina, Yonger Bastida, and Marcus Coleman all picked up wins. Bastida’s win over #3 Jacob Warner in a 4-3 decision after an intense match was an especially big surprise.

Despite the loss, Cyclone fans should come away feeling good about the direction of the program and possibilities for this season. Next up is a dual at UNI to face the (currently) 24th-ranked Panthers.

Match Results:

Rankings are based on Flowrestling.

125: #2 Kysen Terukina (Iowa State) Decision over Jesse Ybarra (Iowa) 8-2

133: #3 Austin Desanto (Iowa) Decision over Ramazan Attasauov (Iowa State) 6-4

141: #2 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) Major Decision over #22 Zach Redding (Iowa State) 15-7

149: #7 Max Murin (Iowa) Decision over Ian Parker (Iowa State) 3-2

157: #1 David Carr (Iowa State) Decison over #8 Kaleb Young (Iowa) 6-2

165: #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) Major Decision over Grant Stotts (Iowa State) 16-5

174: Nelson Brands (Iowa) Sudden Victory over Joel Devine (Iowa State) 3-1

184: #10 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) Decision over Myles Wilson (Iowa) 4-1

197: Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) Decision over #3 Jacob Warner (Iowa) 4-3

285: #5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) Disqualification (Stalling) over Sam Schuyler (Iowa State)