Iowa State Ranked 17th in AP Poll

The Associated Press released their weekly basketball poll this morning, ranking Iowa State at 17th.

Cyclones move up two spots this week, coming off wins against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Creighton on the road. Iowa State faces Iowa this Thursday, and then Jackson State on Sunday.

Purdue is ranked #1 for the first time in school history, Baylor at #2. Texas and Kansas ranked 7th and 8th respectively. Six Big 12 teams are ranked or received votes this week, Oklahoma and Texas Tech receiving votes. Alabama climbs to the top 10 after an upset over then 3rd ranked Gonzaga, who dropped 2 spots to #5. BYU drops 12 (24th) spots following their shocking loss to Utah Valley. Ohio State remains ranked 20th, despite an upset of top-ranked Duke (3rd). The team out east received 12 votes before this Thursday’s CyHawk game.