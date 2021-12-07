The Mid-Morning Dump: Visitors Aplenty

Iowa State Athletics

SOONER ON THE MOVE Former Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner is one of the most coveted transfer prospects in college football, and he’s set to visit Iowa State later this week.

CYCLONE ON THE MOVE Joe Scates announced his intent to transfer yesterday, making him the second wide receiver to do so after Tarique Milton announced his decision to transfer last week.

REDSHIRTS Where do the Iowa State football redshirts stand right now?

ANOTHER VISITOR 2022 three-star defensive line prospect Ahmad Moten is also scheduled to visit Ames.

17TH BE SURE TO TALK TO YOUR KIDS ABOUT THE UNDEFEATED AND 17TH RANKED CYCLONE MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM.

THE GOAT The Athletic wrote about Ashley Joens’ journey to become the greatest player in Iowa State Women’s Basketball history.

KIPTOO MY LOU Wesley Kiptoo is the USTFCCCA Athlete of the Week for the fifth time.

For the fifth time as a Cyclone & ninth time in his collegiate career, Wesley Kiptoo is the @USTFCCCA Male National Athlete of the Week!



| https://t.co/o1d6yxbEGv#CycloneSZN #Run4ISU pic.twitter.com/DeHV9O2vqQ — Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) December 7, 2021

Around the Country

BEST IN THE LAND In case there was any doubt, the Big 12 is easily the best conference in college basketball.

The @Big12Conference has by far the lowest average NET Ranking of all major conferences pic.twitter.com/GpdKO21rRs — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 6, 2021

DA BULLS The DeMar DeRozan-less Bulls led by Zach Lavine took down the Denver Nuggets yesterday, possibly cementing themselves a team to contend with in the East.

IT’S A ME! Mario Cristobal was formally introduced as Miami’s new head coach after leaving Oregon to return to his alma mater in an absolutely bizarre coaching search.

SPEAKING OF Now Oregon is looking for a new coach. Interestingly, Chip Kelly seems to be one of the leading candidates for the job.

80 YEARS AGO Eighty years ago today Pearl Harbor in Hawaii was bombed by Japan, sending the United States into World War II in the Pacific Theater. Here’s a great video to learn more about what happened that day.