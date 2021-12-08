Litecast: Cheez-Its, Basketball Optimism, and CyHawk Hoops Mega Preview

The Litecast is here to jump all in on basketball with the 8-0 Iowa State men’s basketball team. But first, the Cyclones head to Orlando to play Clemson. We talk excitement over the matchup, Cheez-It Bowl stigma, and the best possible bowl sponsors.

After a quick wrestling update, we welcome on fellow WRNL contributor Sean Dee to talk all things basketball. We center most of the talk on the upcoming CyHawk game, players to watch for, and where Iowa State can find success. In the big picture, we’re excited about the progress of the team in Year 1 of Otz (of course), but we try to figure out what’s sustainable and where we can improve. Lastly, we try out hand at creating a Rothstein-ism for TJ Otzelberger and the Cyclones. Thanks to Es Tas Bar & Grill for sponsoring!