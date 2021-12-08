Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Team Out East

Last Time Out

The Cyclones had a tune-up game following their loss to LSU, throttling Longwood 94-56. It was the latest edition of the Joens Show, as Aubry poured in a game-high 24 points and snagged 14 rebounds, while Ashley Joens scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw made her season debut, scoring 6 points in 7 minutes. Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski both had 13 apiece, and Beatriz Jordao had a season-high 14 points and 4 blocks.

About Iowa

The Hoks come in at 5-1, with key wins over UNI and most recently Michigan State. Iowa was sidelined with COVID-19 in the middle of November, missing out on some games against Drake, Seton Hall, and USC. They came into the season ranked 9th, but have since dropped to 12th after their road loss to Duke.

Iowa has 3 girls averaging double-digit points per game, Caitlin Clark at 22 a game, Monika Czinano at 17.7, and McKenna Warnock with 13.3. The guard play is what typically sets them ahead of the competition, but I think the battle of the bigs will determine the outcome here.

Opponent Player to Watch

The obvious choice here is All-American guard Cailtin Clark, but I am very interested to see Monika Czinano. The 6-foot, 3-inch senior anchors down the paint for the Hawkeyes. In the 2020-21 season, Czinano was held under 10 points just twice. She doesn’t have much range other than right around the hoop, but the Cyclones post defense has been suspect thus far. If she can get the ball in the paint, you might as well pencil her in for a bucket.

What Will Happen

I think this game will be a track meet, with Iowa scoring over 84 points per game and Iowa State not too far behind at 81.3 points per game. The Hawks will win the game down low, but if Caitlin Clark continues her stretch of poor shot selection, the Clones will have a great chance to win this one from 3 point land.

What even is a Hawkeye? Don’t matta. Clones in fo’.

Iowa State University - 83

University of Iowa - 79

Pick Three

Kylie Feuerbach gets a very warm welcome home. Caitlin Clark and Ashley Joens put on a show. Aubrey and Ashley Joens combine for 8+ threes.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 15 Iowa State (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Iowa (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU Talent: Pam Ward, Stephanie White

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Learfield Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: cyclonestats.com