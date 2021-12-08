PODCAST: Levi & Megatron Recap the 2021 Regular Season

Levi & Megatron are back again this year to do a deep recap of the 2021 regular season. They go game-by-game through the schedule and talk about our favorite moments, how the narrative around the team changed throughout the season, and what the outlook is going forward. Then, as you would expect with these two on the mic, they spun off into a couple odd tangents about the coaching carousel, as well as a little basketball.

