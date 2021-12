The Mid-Morning Dump: Recruiting While We’re Hot

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The Iowa State women take on the Cy-Hawk battle tonight at 6:00 in Hilton.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING 3 star linebacker Will McLaughlin will sign with Iowa State and enroll early, starting next semester.

BASKETBALL RECRUITING The mens team has scheduled 5 recruiting visits throughout December including coveted 5 star recruit Omaha Biliew.

A GENTLEMAN AND A SCHOLAR Congrats to our own Charlie Kolar for winning the Campbell trophy!

Around the Country

UPSET ALERT Fellow Big 12 members Texas Tech upset Tennessee in a low scoring affair.

Texas Tech secures the W against Tennessee pic.twitter.com/YKTlwDOoNR — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 8, 2021

LEGENDS Messi passes Pele for most goals scored reaching 758.

BUECKERS OUT UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers to miss 6-8 weeks with a fracture in her left knee.

ANOTHER SCARY INJURY NBA star C.J. McCollum out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT Scottie Pippen Jr. shows a flash of hereditary greatness.