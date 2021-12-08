Anthony Johnson Jr. Returns for One More Year at Iowa State

I know my purpose in life and I have faith in God’s plan for me. pic.twitter.com/S1sY6IOG7F — Ant²⁶ (@anthon21johnson) December 8, 2021

Anthony Johnson Jr. announced that he would be returning for his final season on his twitter earlier today. Johnson was a key piece in the secondary all year and is still chasing that elusive first interception in his career.

His arrival is a huge boost to this secondary. Johnson and Isheem Young will be the returning stars amongst a corps of a promising group. Young has gotten reps all four years in his Iowa State career and continues to make quaterbacks look elsewhere when in the pocket.

Johnson will look to add to his streak of starting 40 straight games in his super senior year. Johnson has recorded 121 solo tackles, 3 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 21 pass deflections in his time at Iowa State.

His senior leadership and wisdom will be vital for up-and-coming stars in the secondary like TJ Tampa, Beau Freyler, and a fresh set of incoming recruits. The Ant-Man is back y’all.