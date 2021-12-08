Cyclones Hang on to Win Cy-Hawk Game

Not only was this an instate rivalry game for two top 15 the schools, but it was the final installment of the Caitlin Clark and Ashley Joens rivalry. If you missed ESPN’s pregame article, Clark and Joens used to be teammates on the All Iowa Attack AAU team. A deep history dating back from their high school days to the most recent meeting before tonight, when Clark hit the game winner to cap off the comeback against Joens as they both eclipsed 30 points. The nations eyes were on both the Cy-Hawk and the Joens-Clark rivalry tonight.

The first quarter set the tone for the rest of the game with 5 lead changes and tough ball played by both sides. Iowa State got off to an early rebounding advantage which helped them take a 2 point lead into the quarter despite losing the 3-point shooting percentage battle and the overall shooting percentage battle. Clark led her team in scoring in the first with 6, while Ashley led the Clones with 7.

The second quarter was a quarter of runs, with Iowa State going on a 9-0 run only for Iowa to close the gap with a 7-0 run nearly immediately after. The Cyclones yet again outscored and out-rebounded the Hawks in the quarter helping them enter the half up 5 points. Going into the half the teams were neck and neck as were the stars. Joens had 13 points to Clarks 14 in the first half.

In the third quarter the Hawkeyes utilized their 6’3” C/F Monika Cziano as she poured 11 the teams 23 points in the quarter. The Hawks were able to outscore the Cyclones in a quarter for the first time all game despite the sweet shooting of their opposition. The Cyclones shot a FG percentage of 53.8%, 3-point percentage of 66.7% and 83.3% from the line. Joens yet again led the team in scoring with another 7 in the quarter.

A physical fourth quarter in front of a rowdy Hilton Magic crowd was the perfect ending to a hard fought battle. The Cyclones went on a short 5-0 run to extend their lead to 9 leading the Hawks into a panic mode. While Clark was able to make a Curry-like 3 ball from deep, her attempted hero ball fell to a 2-8 shooting outing in the final quarter. Donarski got hot hitting 2 threes and totaling 8 points in the final period on top of Ashley Joens’ 6 more points. The Cyclones were able to hang on and win 77-70 to earn Cy-Hawk bragging rights.

A familiar face for Cyclone fans, Kylie Feuerbach who infamously transferred from Iowa State to the Hawkeyes this year experienced boo’s from the fans during her 8 minutes of playing time. She took 0 shots and had 1 assist in her return to Hilton.

The final chapter of Joens vs. Clark ended with Joens coming out on top in personal performance and game outcome. Ashley and Clark each scored 26 points on just under 40% shooting, but Joens was able to secure a double-double with 11 rebounds and generate 6 assists to Clarks 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Big win in a really solid showing for this Iowa State team. Time to get excited for Big 12 play. If you enjoyed this Cy-Hawk battle, buckle up for another good one tomorrow night. Roll Clones!