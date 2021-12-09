 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Twister Sister State

New, 2 comments

The men look to snag a W against the TOE tonight.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

CYCLONE STATE! Iowa State takes down Iowa for the first time since 2016.

ANT Anthony Johnson announces he will use his COVID year.

MEVIS OF ALL TRADES Andrew Mevis was selected for the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

MINIVAN Georges Niang breaks out the vintage spin move.

IT’S GAMEDAY Here’s what Otz had to say.

Around the Country

KUZMA GAME-WINNER Wizards guard has onions.

SOUND FAMILLIAR? The era of destination coaching jobs is over.

RATTLER TO THE BIG TEN? Here’s where all the big time transfer portal QBs could land.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...