Cyclones Knock Out Iowa, 73-53

If you came into this season thinking Iowa State was gonna sweep CyHawk basketball across consecutive nights, then I’m going to be looking to you for some lottery numbers.

Nevertheless, the most astonishing Iowa State men’s basketball team in recent memory, maybe ever, just beat Iowa by the largest margin in CyHawk history for an Iowa State victory.

Coming into this game, Iowa was first in the country in offensive turnover percentage and 6th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but your Cyclones forced 12 turnovers and held the Hawks to 53 points on 27% shooting.

Without a doubt, the biggest star of the night was Izaiah Brockington, who finished the night with 29 points on 11/14 shooting from the floor and 3/5 from three-point range to go along with ten rebounds and two assists. He also threw down a handful of enormous dunks, including this one.

Brockington just tried to murder a rim pic.twitter.com/qVRqAjmANb — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdeTheLine) December 10, 2021

While Tyrese Hunter was the only other Cyclone in double figures, Caleb Grill was the only one to play that didn’t score, but he finished with five crucial assists. In the end, Iowa State’s defense absolutely suffocated the Hawkeyes, and this team looks like a real threat going forward, far beyond anybody’s expectations.

TALK TO YOUR KIDS ABOUT THE UNDEFEATED IOWA STATE CYCLONES.