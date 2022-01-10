The Mid-Morning Dump: Happy Black Monday!

Iowa State Athletics

CYCLONES FALL TO OKLAHOMA. Certainly feels like the one that got away.

WHY? The free throw disparity was not the only reason.

CYCLONE WOMEN ROLL. Very good performance against TCU.

KANE TRAIN. Morgan Kane is on a roll.

SPEAKING OUT. On mental health is Lyndsey Fennelly.

EXIT INTERVIEW PODCAST. For Brock Purdy.

Around The Country

HUHHHH? Brian Flores is out in Miami.

HOUSE CLEANING IN CHICAGO. Nagy and Pace are out.

PURPLE RAINING PINK SLIPS. Zimmer and Spielman are out in Minnesota.

FANGIO OUT IN DENVER. Yet another coach has been let go.

49ERS ARE IN. Thanks to a dramatic OT victory over the Rams.

RAIDERS WIN IT. And advance to super wildcard weekend.

SUPER WILD CARD SCHEDULE. Check it out right here.

KLAY IS BACK. Scores 17 in his return.

DJOKOVIC NOT DEPORTED. Yet...

COLLEGE BASKETBALL UPSETS. Highlighted by Miami taking down Duke.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS. ISU drops one spot to 13.