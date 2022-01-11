Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Kansas State

Last Time Out

The Cyclones last took the court Saturday in a home meeting against TCU. This game saw Ashley Joens lead the team in points (21), rebounds (11), assists (4), and steals (2). The Clones were able to take the game handily by winning every quarter of the game, including double-figure margins in both the first and second quarter. The Twister Sisters went on to win 47-78 in an all around impressive showing.

About K-State

The Wildcats have sprung into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2017 sitting at number 25 behind a 13-2 overall record and a hot 3-0 start to conference play. Kansas State plays a very clean game ranking 4th nationally in assist/turnover ratio while averaging 18.7 assists per game. Entering the game on a 6 game win streak including an impressive win over Baylor, the Cats will be looking to extend their strong run of play in what looks to be the biggest game of the season to this point.

The only 2 losses on the season for Kansas State both came in double-figure road losses to top 5 teams, losing to N.C. State on November 19th and South Carolina on December 3rd.

Opponent Player to Watch

Junior Ayoka Lee, the towering 6’6” center out of Minnesota, has seen improvements in her game each year and is now averaging 23.3 points per game on 58.6% shooting not to mention nearly 4 blocks per game. She is averaging a double-double thanks to her 10.7 rebound per game as well. Ayoka has played a massive role in Kansas State’s success, including 4 double-doubles in the midst of the teams 6 game win streak. She has broken 30 points twice during this stretch as well, scoring 38 at South Dakota State and 32 in the home win over Baylor.

Freshman guard Serena Sundell is also noteworthy. Sundell averages nearly 11 points per game and over 5 assists per game. Coming off of a 21 point and 9 assist outing against West Virginia she will definitely be an impact player for the Cats.

What Will Happen

The last 2 undefeated teams in the conference face off in Manhattan, and Iowa State comes home first in the conference. “Bramlage Coliseum? Hilton Coliseum. Manhattan Kansas? Manhattan New York... Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 80

Kansas State University - 74

Pick Three

Morgan Kane impresses against Ayoka Lee and goes for 10+ points and 5+ assists. Ashley Joens recovers from her combined 4 points over last 3 games, and hits 3 shots from behind the ark. Clones make more free throws than the Cats, despite having less shots from the line.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 9 Iowa State University (14-1, 3-0) @ No. 25 Kansas State University (13-2, 3-0)

Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum - Manhattan, Kansas

When: Tuesday, January 11th - 6:30 PM

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Learfield

Live Stats: Here