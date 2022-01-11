Iowa State Falls Short In Final Seconds At Kansas

Iowa State falls short in Lawrence tonight, 62-61 after making a late run to get back in the game.

Iowa State controlled the pace in the first half turning over Kansas at a high rate and generating 15 points off turnovers to lead 33-31 at the break. Right out of halftime Iowa State went cold scoring 6 points in the first 10 minutes.

The Jayhawks would stretch their lead to 9 but the Cyclones would keep battling. Iowa State was with in 5 at the under 4 minute timeout. A missed goaltending call kept Kansas in the lead but the Cyclones would go on a 7-0 run to lead late. Caleb Grills three I mean 2 point shots gave the Cyclones the lead but Kansas would come right back.

Izaiah Brockington would hit a clutch midrange jumper to lead with under 20 seconds to go and then Kansas would seal the game on a layup with 7 seconds remaining. Iowa State would fall ultimately. Brockington led all Cyclones scorers with 17 on the night.

The Cyclone men will be back on the court in Hilton to face Texas on Saturday.