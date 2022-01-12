10 Iowa State Takes on CSU Bakersfield

The #10 Cyclones are rounding up the troops to catch the Rowdy Roadrunners.

The Cyclones are making up a dual that they missed against the Arizona State, and decided to schedule CSU Bakersfield this Wednesday night at 7 P.M. in Ames, Iowa and you can view it on ESPN+. If you don’t know very much about this team, then you have come to the right place. The Roadrunners reside in the state of California and are in the PAC-12 Conference. They have a record of 0-2 and are looking for their first win here at Iowa State, but I don’t believe they will find it in Ames. This will be a tough matchup for the Roadrunners. Let's check out the lineup for this dual.

Lineup

(all rankings coming from Flowrestling)

125: #25 Kysen Terunkina (Iowa State) VS Eddie Flores (CSU Bakersfield)

133: Ramazan Attasauov (Iowa State) VS #16 Chance Rich (CSU Bakersfield)

141: #17 Ian Parker (Iowa State) VS Angelo Martinoni (CSU Bakersfield)

149: #24 Jarrett Degan (Iowa State) VS Josh Brown (CSU Bakersfield)

157: #1 David Carr (Iowa State) VS Brock Rogers (CSU Bakersfield)

165: Austin Kraisser (Iowa State) VS Augustine Garcia (CSU Bakersfield)

174: #18 Joel Devine (Iowa State) VS Albert Urias (CSU Bakersfield)

184: #8 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) VS Jacob Hansen (CSU Bakersfield)

197: #12 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) VS Mateo Morales (CSU Bakersfield)

285: Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) VS Jake Andrews (CSU Bakersfield)

Overview

The Cyclones should handle the Roadrunners in a fashion like they did the last dual. The only weight class that should really get interesting is 133. With #16 Chance Rich going against Ramazan Attasauov, it should be a good match. But overall, expect this to be a lopsided dual and for Iowa State to get the win.

Final Prediction: Iowa State 45-3 over CSU Bakersfield