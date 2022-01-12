The Mid-Morning Dump: Heartbreak

Iowa State Athletics

WHAT A GAME Cyclone women rally to beat No. 25 K-State and claim the sole lead of the big 12.

CONGRATS TO A GOAT Ashley Joens hit 2,000 career points last night.

HEARTBREAK IN LAWERENCE Cyclone men come back late, lose by 1 at Kansas. Tough fought game, can’t be disappointed in the performance from the team... but the refs? You tell me

Wow a HORRIBLE non-call on a clear goaltend pic.twitter.com/AeHsnK7D9Z — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) January 12, 2022

X MAN Cyclone Football posted some impressive statistics from Xavier Hutchinson’s career, thanks for returning for another year X.

Around the Country

UPSET ALERT Texas Tech took down No. 1 Baylor last night in Waco.

TEXAS TECH LOCKER ROOM IS HYPED

pic.twitter.com/TAb48OKlXA — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) January 12, 2022

RETIREMENT Three time World Series champ Jon Lester announces his retirement.

BUZZER BEATER Brandon Ingram called game in New Orleans last night.

BRANDON INGRAM FOR THE GAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lZu90hHHQB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2022

BEAST MODE BACK? According to reports, Amazon wants to bring in Marshawn Lynch for Thursday Night Football.