Cyclones Triumph Over The Rowdy Roadrunners

Iowa State finished the Dual with an absolute shutout 44-0

Iowa State was clicking on all cylinders. They showed up and dominated over CSU Bakersfield. The Rowdy RoadRunners were certainly pesky though. Although Iowa State won like should have, CSU Bakersfield didn’t give up and put up a good fight. But from start to finish, Iowa State was dominant and didn’t let up. I believe this was a good duel to prepare them for the second half of the season.

Results

125: Kysen Terukina (ISU) DEC. Eddie Flores (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 3-0 CSU Bakersfield

133: Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) FORFEIT (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 9-0 CSU Bakersfield

141: Ian Parker (ISU) DEC. Angelo Martinoni (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 12-0 CSU Bakersfield

149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) TECH. FALL Josh Brown (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 17-0 CSU Bakersfield

157: David Carr (ISU) FALL Brock Rogers (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 23-0 CSU Bakersfield

165: Austin Kraisser (ISU) DEC. Augustine Garcia (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 26-0 CSU Bakersfield

174: Julien Broderson (ISU) DEC. Albert Urias (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 29-0 CSU Bakersfield

184: Marcus Coleman (ISU) FALL Jacob Hansen (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 35-0 CSU Bakersfield

197: Yonger Bastida (ISU) TECH. FALL Josh Loomer (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 40-0 CSU Bakersfield

285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) MAJOR DEC. Jacob Sieder (CSU Bakersfield) ISU 44-0 CSU Bakersfield

Summary

125 to 285 were very productive and flexed their muscles tonight. It was a great win for Iowa State to get. I do want to give props to both CSU Bakersfield and Iowa State. This duel meet was scheduled quickly after Arizona State had covid issues so I want to acknowledge the athletic directors, coaching staff, and wrestlers for adapting so quickly to this. This is not only difficult for the schools but to these wrestlers. losing weight can be difficult enough and with a quick turnaround like this, it can really be a daunting task for these young men.

Next up is Wyoming in a Big 12 showdown on January 14th in Laramie, Wyoming.